South Africa: Sustained Pressure On SA Rhino Populations

In the first three months of 2025, five provinces in South Africa lost 103 rhinos due to poaching, averaging at 34.33 rhinos per month.

"The loss of 103 rhinos to poaching in the first three months of 2025 is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife. Yet, the absence of poaching in four provinces shows that our targeted interventions are yielding results, and we must build on this progress," Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, said on Monday.

The latest statistics for the period 1 January to 31 March 2025 are closely aligned with the average monthly poaching rate of 35 rhinos over the previous 12 months (420 rhinos annually).

The Minister said the figures underscore the sustained pressure on the rhino populations and the urgent need for intensified efforts to combat this illegal activity.

The breakdown of poaching incidents by province reveals that South African National Parks (SANParks) recorded the highest number of losses, with 65 rhinos poached.

KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 cases, followed by Limpopo with 10, Free State with five, the North West with four, and Mpumalanga with three. No rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, or Gauteng during this period.

To strengthen efforts against wildlife crime, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has taken proactive measures to address factors related to bail applications for perpetrators.

"We are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail," George said.

The department shares best-practice affidavits with investigators to ensure more effective bail opposition and is exploring options to secure funding for dedicated support to SAPS in these applications.

"The South African government remains steadfast in its commitment to combating wildlife crime. We continue to strengthen anti-poaching measures, including enhanced ranger patrols, advanced surveillance technologies, and collaboration with national and international law enforcement agencies.

"We are also working closely with various stakeholders to bolster anti-poaching efforts through the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as drones and thermal radars. Additionally, we are engaging with communities living near protected areas to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the socioeconomic drivers of poaching," the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za