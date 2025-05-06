Nigeria: 'He's Not a Thief', Kano Governor Denies Giving Kwankwaso N2 Billion Monthly

Governor Yusuf removed Mr Baffa as secretary to the state government last December, citing health reasons.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has denied an allegation by his former official that he gives his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, N2 billion monthly from the state's coffers for his political activities.

The former Secretary to the Kano State Government, Abdullahi Baffa, had alleged that he was removed from office because he rejected the governor's directive to give the money to Mr Kwankwaso to finance his presidential ambition.

Governor Yusuf relieved Mr Baffa of the appointment in a cabinet reshuffle last December, citing health grounds.

Subsequently, Mr Baffa said he had incriminating documents, voice recordings and videos on alleged wrongdoings by Governor Yusuf and his political mentor, Mr Kwankwaso, vowing to release them "at the right time."

Addressing supporters in a viral video last week, Mr Baffa described Governor Yusuf's administration as 10 times more corrupt than the preceding Abdullahi Ganduje administration.

Mr Baffa denied that he was removed on health grounds, but after he declined the N2 billion monthly kickback directive.

Responding to the allegations while hosting local government councillors at the Government House on Sunday, Governor Yusuf described Mr Baffa as "a shameless liar' and the allegations against Mr Kwankwaso as false and laughable.

"Our leader, Dr Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, is not a thief, as he has never stolen money throughout his political journey anywhere, contrary to the allegations raised by a former official of our administration," Governor Yusuf said.

"So, it is very uncharitable, unfair, malicious and disrespectful for anyone to suggest that our leader had been collecting money illegally from the government, " he said.

Mr Yusuf described Mr Kwankwaso as "the purest and most selfless individual in Kano," stating that he had never taken funds from the administration or interfered with the government's finances.

The governor questioned Mr Baffa's timing and motive, stating that he served in the government for over a year without raising concerns until he was dismissed from office.

"You were in this government for more than a year. You would have spoken out while still in office if you had integrity. But you chose silence until you were sent packing. That exposes your real motive", the governor said.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his loyalty to Mr Kwankwaso, saying he would follow him "wherever he goes politically."

The governor appealed to radio stations in the state to stop airing programmes disrespecting elders, warning that the government was ready to punish breaches.