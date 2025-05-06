Ethiopia's Sea Quest for Shared Prosperity

opinion

Ethiopia, a country with a population of over 130 million people, has always been a land of history, culture, and beauty. Yet, for all its potential, Ethiopia faces one major challenge -- its lack of access to the sea. Unlike many other countries near and far, Ethiopia is a landlocked nation, which makes it arguably the most economically and strategically disadvantaged country in the Horn of Africa. Despite its natural resources and growing economy, Ethiopia is cut off from one of the most important enablers of modern trade: access to a seaport.

Historically, Ethiopia had access to the Red Sea. The country's ports in Assab and Massawa allowed it to engage in trade with other nations, bringing in goods and services from all over the world. But all that changed in 1993, when neighboring Eritrea gained independence, and Ethiopia lost its coastal territories. The loss of these vital ports meant Ethiopia no longer had direct access to the sea, forcing the country to be a landlocked one. This situation has remained unchanged for over three decades, with the Ethiopian government still striving to find a way back to the sea.

For many Ethiopians, losing access to the sea was not just a territorial loss; it was a blow to their economic ambitions. Without a seaport, the country has been forced to rely on the port of Djibouti for its import and export trade. While Djibouti has been a helpful partner, this arrangement is far from ideal. Ethiopia, a large and growing country, has had to pay around 1.5 billion dollars every year in fees to Djibouti just to use its port. This is a massive financial burden for a country that is still grappling with poverty. The fact that Ethiopia must pay such high fees to a neighboring country each year is not only costly, but it is also unsustainable in the long run. It limits the country's ability to invest in other critical areas such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.

The high cost of using a foreign port also makes Ethiopia's goods more expensive to transport, which affects businesses and daily life. Imported goods are priced higher, and deliveries are often delayed, causing disruptions in local markets. The country's industries, unable to rely on its own ports, are less competitive on the international stage. This added financial burden makes it harder for Ethiopia to keep up with the global economy and build the kind of self-sufficient infrastructure needed to develop.

Ethiopia's landlocked status might be less of a problem for smaller, less populated countries. But Ethiopia is different. With a population of over 130 million people, it is one of the most populous nations in Africa. The country's economic needs are vast, and the demand for both imports and exports is enormous. Ethiopia has the potential to be a major player in regional and global trade. However, its inability to access the sea restricts its growth and development. The country is home to many valuable resources that could be used to help build the economy, but without access to the sea, these resources remain underutilized.

The loss of its ports and the subsequent economic disadvantages are seen by many Ethiopians as an unfair and unjust situation. Ethiopia's loss of its coastline was not a result of natural events but the product of political decisions. The boundaries that were drawn during the colonial era, as well as the independence of Eritrea, left Ethiopia without direct access to the sea. This was a harsh blow, and many Ethiopians have felt the weight of this loss ever since.

Despite these challenges, the Ethiopian government has worked hard to address the issue. Over the years, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his administration have made efforts to restore Ethiopia's access to the sea. Ethiopia has engaged in diplomatic talks with neighboring countries, seeking a peaceful and mutually beneficial solution. In particular, Ethiopia has reached agreements with Djibouti to make use of the country's port facilities, but this is still not a perfect solution. Djibouti's port is operating near its capacity limits, and Ethiopia's growing needs require a more sustainable arrangement.

Ethiopia's diplomatic efforts are commendable. The country is not seeking to engage in military conflict to regain access to the sea. Instead, it is focusing on peaceful negotiations and building stronger relationships with its neighbors. Through dialogue, Ethiopia hopes to find a solution that is beneficial to all parties involved. By doing so, Ethiopia shows that it values peace and cooperation over conflict, which is important for long-term stability in the Horn of Africa.

The benefits of Ethiopia regaining access to the sea would not only help the country but also benefit the entire region. Ethiopia's economic growth would provide new opportunities for its neighbors. Regional trade could be expanded, and countries in the Horn of Africa could become more interconnected. This would bring about more stability and peace in the region, reducing the likelihood of conflicts that often arise due to economic disparities and political tensions. Furthermore, the development of ports in Ethiopia could ease the pressure on Djibouti's port, which is currently operating near its capacity limits.

If Ethiopia is able to regain access to the sea, it could also help other landlocked countries in the region, such as South Sudan and Uganda, by providing them with better trade routes. Shared access to the sea would make the region more integrated, both economically and politically; creating a stronger and more united Horn of Africa. Regional cooperation would lead to shared prosperity and a reduction in the competition for resources.

On the other hand, continuing the current landlocked status quo poses risks to the region's stability. As Ethiopia's population grows and its economy demands more resources, the frustration over being landlocked could lead to political instability. If Ethiopia is unable to secure its own port, tensions could rise both within the country and across the region. The longer Ethiopia remains without access to the sea, the greater the risk of instability becoming a regional issue. This is why it is in the interest of all neighboring countries, as well as the international community, to support Ethiopia's quest for maritime access.

The international community also has an important role to play in supporting Ethiopia's efforts. While Ethiopia has taken the initiative in diplomatic negotiations, international backing could speed up the process. Countries and organizations such as the United Nations, the African Union, and international development banks can offer assistance and diplomatic support to help resolve the issue. This would send a strong message to the region that the international community is committed to promoting peace, stability, and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ethiopian government's approach to the maritime issue is both visionary and practical. Rather than pursuing aggressive tactics, Ethiopia has chosen to engage in dialogue and seek peaceful solutions. This shows maturity in leadership and a deep commitment to ensuring the country's long-term stability. The government is not just focusing on the immediate benefits of regaining access to the sea but is also looking at the broader picture of regional integration and shared prosperity.

By facing the issue head-on and seeking solutions through diplomacy and cooperation, Ethiopia is setting a positive example for other nations facing similar challenges. The quest for maritime access is a critical issue, not only for Ethiopia, but for the entire Horn of Africa region. Achieving this goal would be a major step forward for the region, bringing about economic growth, political stability, and improved relations between neighboring countries.

In conclusion, Ethiopia's journey from highlands to harbors is a significant one, filled with challenges, but also with hope. Regaining access to the sea is not only a matter of national pride; it is a crucial step for Ethiopia's economic development, regional stability, and global competitiveness. As Ethiopia continues to work towards this goal, the support of its neighbors and the international community is essential. It is time for Ethiopia to reclaim its rightful place in the world, a place that will benefit not only the country but the entire Horn of Africa.

BY ERMIAS WASSIHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 6 MAY 2025