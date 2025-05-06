Ethiopia, Israel Reinforce Historic Ties Through High-Level Talks

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) held productive discussions with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Ethiopia-Israel relations.

In a social media post following the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy stated,"I had productive discussions today on Ethio-Israeli relations with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, during his visit to Ethiopia."

Underscoring the enduring relationship between the two nations, the Premier added that Ethiopia and Israel share historical roots and ancient ties that have evolved into broad cooperation in the economic, political, diplomatic, and social spheres.

The Israeli Foreign Minister also held high-level talks with Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, during his official visit. Their meeting marked a renewed diplomatic push to expand collaboration across critical areas such as agriculture, technology transfer, and regional security.

Both ministers reaffirmed their countries' commitment to a strategic partnership rooted in shared values and mutual interests. FM Gedion highlighted Ethiopia's interest in learning from Israel's world-class expertise in agricultural innovation and water-saving technologies--an area where Israel has emerged as a global leader.

Minister Sa'ar praised Ethiopia's strategic significance in the Horn of Africa and its growing role in promoting regional peace and stability. He expressed Israel's readiness to enhance economic and technical cooperation, particularly in sectors aligned with sustainable development.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, Minister Sa'ar was welcomed by Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, State Minister for Foreign Affairs. His official working visit includes a series of engagements with senior Ethiopian government officials aimed at fostering stronger bilateral ties.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment for both countries, signaling a mutual interest in advancing longstanding relations into new frontiers of partnership.

BY WAKUMAN KUDAMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 6 MAY 2025