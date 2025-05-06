Nigeria Leads Electrification of 300m Africans By 2030 - Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has stated that Nigeria is leading an initiative to electrify Africa, a continental plan to help provide electricity to 300 million Africans by the year 2030.

He stated this in a keynote address at the opening of the First Legislative Conference and Expo on Renewable Energy organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in Lagos on Monday.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's approval of a $1 billion financing initiative for the Rural Electrification Agency in December 2024.

Speaker Abbas said Nigeria's involvement in the Mission 300 Initiative, a collaborative effort with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, exemplifies its commitment to advancing clean and inclusive energy access across Africa.

Abbas said this initiative is a strong demonstration of Nigeria's leadership on the continental stage.

He said, "On the continental stage, Nigeria has assumed a leadership role. Through our participation in the Mission 300 Initiative with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, we are working to provide electricity to three hundred million Africans by 2030.

"While progress has been made, the road ahead requires sustained effort. The success of this transition depends on coherent actions across all institutions. Legislators must establish sound legal foundations. The executive must implement it with integrity and urgency.

"The private sector must invest in innovation and scale. Civil society must foster awareness, inclusion and accountability. This conference, therefore, provides an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment".

The speaker said of the $1 billion approved by the President Tinubu, $750 million is earmarked for expanding solar access in underserved areas, resulting in the deployment of 124 mini-grids and over 25,000 solar home systems, benefiting more than 200,000 Nigerians.

Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, Rep. Afam Victor Ogene, called for urgent action adding that Nigeria's continued reliance on fossil fuels, despite its vast reserves, has failed to provide reliable electricity, stifling economic growth and productivity.

On his part, Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who was represented by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, said the conference was not just a testimony to the increasing urgency to address energy challenges but a call to policymakers, legislators, investors, community and innovators to take action towards shaping a sustainable energy future.

The UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Atafuah, said the cost of inaction was too high.

She informed that the world is reorganising around energy, minerals, and climate security, adding that the next superpowers will be those who master the green value chain.