Nigeria: Govt Sets July Deadline to End Cash Transactions in Post Offices

6 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The federal government has set a July 1, 2025 deadline for end of cash transactions in post offices across the country.

This is contained in an announcement issued by Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) on Monday where it unveiled a series of reforms aimed at transforming the organization into a more innovative, efficient and digitally driven institution.

"A major highlight of the reform package is the transition to a fully cashless system. Beginning July 1, 2025, all post offices counters nationwide will no longer accept cash payments for their services. Customers will be required to use approved electronic channels for all transactions.

"This is a crucial step in our modernisation journey -- one that ensures safer, faster, and more transparent service delivery," NIPOST said.

Through these initiatives, according to the statement signed by NIPOST's spokesman Frankly Alao will position NIPOST as a dynamic, technology-driven player at the center of Nigeria's digital transformation -- "Connecting Nigeria, Delivering Solutions, and Improving Lives."

It said these initiatives mark a new strategic direction for NIPOST under the vision titled "Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores".

The reforms are designed to align the agency with global best practices, the needs of Nigeria's evolving digital economy and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the heart of this transformation is NIPOST's commitment to becoming a modern postal service -- one that is driven by innovation, accountability, value, and service excellence. "We are assuring Nigerians of a revitalised NIPOST that delivers superior service and embraces the future," the organisation stated.

NIPOST expressed deep appreciation to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for his support and leadership. The organisation also commended the new Chairman of the NIPOST Board, Barr. Isaac Kekemeke for his passion and strategic foresight since his appointment, and the Postmaster General/CEO, NIPOST, Tola Odeyemi for her relentless efforts in championing institutional reforms, improving staff welfare, and driving capacity development.

