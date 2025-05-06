Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Returns to Lead Super Eagles At the Unity Cup

Ahmed Musa will lead Nigeria's Super Eagles at the upcoming Unity Cup in London, on his return to the national team fold after being overlooked for recent World Cup qualifiers, Soccernet.ng reports.

Kano Pillars confirmed on Monday that their superstar, who has been in fine form this season, will headline Nigeria's squad for the four-nation invitational tournament.

The competition is set to run from 26-31 May 2025 at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

"Captain Ahmed Musa is set to lead the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup 4-Nations Tourney from May 26-31, 2025, at Brentford Stadium, London," the Nigerian Premier League side said in a statement.

Musa's recall comes after national team coach Eric Chelle left him out of Nigeria's March World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

However, the former Leicester City winger now appears back in the manager's plans ahead of the summer tournament.

The Unity Cup, last held in 2004, returns this year after a 21-year hiatus. Originally hosted at The Valley, the competition featured Nigeria, Jamaica and the Republic of Ireland, with the Super Eagles lifting the trophy. The 2025 edition expands to four teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.