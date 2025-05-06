Nigeria: Police Arrest 1,611 Suspects, Recover 21 Stolen Cars, 51 Bikes in Abuja

The FCT Police Command says it has arrested 1,611 suspects for various crimes, including drug peddling, and recovered 21 stolen vehicles, 51 motorcycles as well as hard drugs.

CP Ajoa Saka Adewale, who disclosed this while parading the recovered vehicles, bikes and other items before newsmen at the command in Abuja, said 16 suspects were arrested in connection with various cases of car theft.

He said six out of the recovered 21 vehicles had been returned to their rightful owners after due verification, while the remaining 13 vehicles are still with the command.

He said the command conducted extensive raids across several black spots, resulting in the arrest of 1,611 suspects, many of whom are linked to drug-related offences and other criminal activities.