Nigeria: Court to Hear Suit Filed By Scavengers, Beggars Against Wike May 29

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, adjourned a suit filed by some vulnerable FCT residents, including scavengers, beggars, and petty traders, among others, against the Minister, Nyesom Wike, until May 29 for hearing.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter after Adamu Mahmood, who appeared for the plaintiff, sought an extension of time to file a further affidavit in response to a counter-affidavit served on him.

The aggrieved residents sued the minister, the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among others, demanding N500 million in damages over an alleged breach of their fundamental rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on April 15, reported that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) filed its counter affidavit.

The NSCDC (civil defence), in its counter affidavit deposed to by Goodness Akomolafe, denied all the allegations.

In the application dated and filed April 15, the civil defence said it had not violated the applicant's fundamental human rights in any way.

Besides, the Department of State Service (DSS), another defendant, also denied allegations by the plaintiff, urging the court to dismiss the suit.

NAN reports that a legal practitioner, Abba Hikima, filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1749/3024 before Justice Omotosho on behalf of the vulnerable residents.

Hikima, listed as the applicant in the originating motion dated Nov. 19, 2024, but filed Nov. 20, 2024, said he is suing in the public interest for the protection of vulnerable citizens in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The applicant sued Wike, IGP, Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) and NSCDC as 1st to 4th respondents in his bid to stop their alleged arbitrary arrest on Abuja streets.

The lawyer also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Federal Government of Nigeria as 5th to 6th respondents respectively.

He is praying for an order awarding the sum of N500 million as general and exemplary damages for the violation of the fundamental rights of the affected citizens.

Hikima averred that on Nov. 12, 2024, at about 11 pm, on the Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja, he sighted a motorcade of joint task force security operatives and enforcement officers, including personnel of the military and police arresting numerous individuals perceived as homeless persons, scavengers and beggars.

He alleged that those arrested include hawkers of goods such as ice cream, sweets and biscuits; petty traders conducting lawful businesses along the roadside and persons dressed in ways reflecting their economic hardship or appearing homeless.

According to him, the individuals were forcefully apprehended, verbally harassed and subjected to physical threats in full view of all passersby, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

He said he felt devastated as a human rights lawyer and decided to trail the task force's motorcade from a reasonable distance to Eagle Square along Shehu Shagari Way where they dropped off the victims. (NAN)