Nigeria: Constitution Amendment, Insecurity, Tax Bills Top Agenda As N/Assembly Resumes Today

As the National Assembly resumes plenary today, high on its agenda are constitutional and electoral reforms, along with mounting security concerns across various zones of the country.

Daily Trust reports that in addition to bills related to constitutional amendment, lawmakers are expected to address other pressing matters, including the summons of the Zamfara and Benue governors, pending tax reform legislation before the Senate, the Rivers State sole administrator's summons, and several outstanding committee reports.

Upon resumption, legislators are also anticipated to introduce new bills and raise motions centred on the welfare of their constituents.

When contacted yesterday, the House of Representatives spokesman, Akin Rotimi, said the plenary sessions will prioritise deliberations and legislative action on key national issues, including the escalating wave of insecurity in several states and broader economic challenges.

He noted that these issues will shape the legislative agenda as members respond to the immediate needs of their communities.

Both chambers had adjourned for recess on March 27, with an initial return date of April 29.

However, the resumption was later postponed by one week to May 6. According to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the extension was to allow members to participate in Workers' Day events and attend to constituency matters.

Constitution review and electoral reform

As lawmakers return, priority is expected to be given to the ongoing constitutional review exercise led by the 10th Assembly, alongside efforts to amend the Electoral Act.

In the House of Representatives, 81 constitutional amendment bills were passed for second reading just before the recess. Notably, these bills were processed within two days, without debate on their general principles.

The deputy speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who chairs the constitution review committee, disclosed that over 250 amendment bills had been submitted to the committee. The House is expected to resume consideration of the remaining bills and move them through second reading.

Providing an update on both the constitution review and electoral reform process, Rotimi stated that during the recess, the committee's secretariat and technical consultants convened a retreat to harmonise memoranda and draft proposals. He noted that a list of bills that have passed second reading would be published soon, ahead of zonal public hearings aimed at soliciting citizens' input nationwide.

Rotimi added that in line with Article 6.7 of the House Legislative Agenda, amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 would also be prioritised. These proposed changes are intended to address legal gaps and strengthen Nigeria's electoral framework.

Similarly, the Senate is also expected to prioritise constitutional amendment legislation. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele yesterday confirmed that constitutional and electoral reforms are also key priorities for the upper chamber.

"The review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), is going on steadily," he said. "Now that we have resumed, the Constitution Review Committee, chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, will speed up the process to strengthen our federal structure."

Summons issued to Zamfara, Benue governors

The House Committee on Public Petitions is scheduled to engage with Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on May 8 regarding alleged interference in the legislative activities of their respective state assemblies.

The committee stated that the governors must explain why the National Assembly should not invoke Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution to take over the functions of the affected houses of assembly. The section states that "At any time when any House of Assembly of a State is unable to perform its functions by reason of the situation prevailing in that State, the National Assembly may make such laws for the peace, order and good government of that State with respect to matters on which a House of Assembly may make laws as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or expedient."

This development follows a petition filed by the civil rights group Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law.

However, both governors have questioned the constitutionality of the summons. A senior Benue State official, speaking anonymously to a national newspaper, said the government was reviewing the summons to determine whether the National Assembly has the authority to compel a sitting governor to appear before it.

Governor Lawal's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Mustafa Kaura, also faulted the summons, insisting that only a state assembly has the constitutional power to summon its governor.

Rivers State administrator to appear before reps

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), is expected to appear before the House Ad-Hoc Committee on the State of Emergency in Rivers.

Ibas had previously failed to attend two scheduled hearings, later appearing on April 25 and requesting additional time to prepare his briefing. He is now expected to address the committee's concerns as the National Assembly probes governance and security issues in the state.

He had requested the understanding and the indulgence of the House committee to grant him additional time to adequately prepare and present a comprehensive and constructive briefing.

Heightening insecurity

While the legislature was on recess, multiple states--including Plateau, Benue, Borno, Zamfara, Yobe, Niger, Katsina and Adamawa--experienced heightened insecurity.

Lawmakers are now expected to propose motions and resolutions aimed at curbing the worsening security situation in their constituencies and senatorial districts. Security-related issues are expected to dominate plenary debates in both chambers over the coming weeks.

Senator Bamidele noted that the Senate will collaborate with the executive to address the resurgence of violence and terrorism. "We will speed engagement with key actors in the security sector and come up with mechanisms for the effective management of national security," he said. "We are committed to putting an end to all acts of terrorism across the federation."

Senate set to prioritise tax reform bills

The Senate is expected to focus on four key tax reform bills submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of broader fiscal policy reforms.

These bills--the Nigerian Tax Bill, the Tax Administration Bill, the Revenue Tax Board Bill, and the Nigerian Revenue Service Establishment Bill--were already passed by the House of Representatives prior to the recess but are still pending in the Senate.

The delay in the Senate's passage of the bills has raised concerns, especially since the House approved them two weeks before the recess began. Senate Committee on Media and Publicity Chairman, Yemi Adaramodu, had previously hinted that the bills would be passed before the break, but that did not materialise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Bamidele reaffirmed that the tax bills are a top priority for the Red Chamber. "First on our agenda is the further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024," he said. "The passage of these bills is crucial to overhauling the country's tax system and boosting federal revenue."

National policy dialogue on legislative agenda

With the midterm of the 10th Assembly approaching, June 13, 2025, the House will host its inaugural National Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda on Monday, May 12.

According to Rotimi, the Speaker will present the 10th House Midterm Report Card and lead strategic discussions with stakeholders from government, civil society, the private sector and international development partners. The forum will provide a platform for reflection and planning aimed at reinforcing impact-driven lawmaking and people-centred representation.

Other legislative priorities

Rotimi said the House would also expedite consideration of bills and reports aligned with its legislative agenda. These include reports from standing and ad hoc committees, which are crucial to delivering on the chamber's promise of responsive governance.

Senator Bamidele also disclosed that the Senate will begin screening nominees for key federal appointments announced during the recess. These include members of the management board of the South-South Development Commission and other executive positions requiring legislative confirmation.