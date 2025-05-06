Rwanda: Ibuka, Avega Urge Tougher Measures to End Silence On Whereabouts of Genocide Victims

Ibuka, an association of Genocide survivors, and the Association of Genocide Widows (AVEGA Agahozo) have urged the government to implement stricter measures to end the silence of the whereabouts of Genocide victims.

Representatives of these organisations pointed out that concealment of key information related to killings in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi continues to hinder efforts to achieve greater national unity and reconciliation among Rwandans, as the victims also do not get decent burials.

Remains of Genocide victims are still discovered in various parts of the country, often in residential areas, showing concealment by perpetrators and witnesses.

The issue was raised on Wednesday, April 30, when Ibuka and AVEGA representatives appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Unity, Human Rights, and the Fight against Genocide for a consultative discussion on the implementation of the National Unity and Reconciliation Policy introduced in 2020.

According to a 2020 survey, 94.7 per cent of Rwandans believe unity has been achieved and consider it a shared responsibility. However, much as this is justifiable by the progress in coexistence, especially when compared to the aftermath of the Genocide, Ibuka and AVEGA argue that unresolved issues like the silence over victims' whereabouts, must be addressed to truly realize comprehensive unity and reconciliation.

"This country will only thrive if people are courageous enough to tell the truth," Alphonsine Mukarugema, Vice President of AVEGA, said.

"We all know our history. We don't need those who deny, downplay, or mislead others about what happened. For unity and reconciliation to be genuine, the truth must be told. Otherwise, the 94.7 per cent unity level people talk about would be just numbers."

She referenced the Gacaca courts, where many Rwandans stood up and told the truth to their fellow citizens, even those who had committed Genocide. Many of those convicted served their sentences, However, some of the Genocide convicts still refuse to come forward with the truth, even after being reintegrated into society.

"These people are among us but remain silent. Do you think unity and reconciliation can be fully achieved that way? Why are they not speaking up? What is holding them back?" she posed, calling for renewed commitment and accountability in the pursuit of truth and healing.

Mukarugema judged that revealing the information about the whereabout of Genocide victims should not be treated as a voluntary act but a necessary responsibility that not only helps survivors find healing but also allows those still hiding the truth to find peace and fully belong to society without living under suspicion.

"We should stop begging for this action in every Kwibuka speech. Calls have been made repeatedly, yet no real change has happened," said Mukarugema.

"Bodies of Genocide victims continue to be discovered in random places, not because someone came forward, but because they were hidden. If we had truly changed, this wouldn't still be happening," she said.

To address this, Mukarugema proposed the creation of special grassroots programs focused on educating communities about the importance of truth-telling.

She said that such initiatives can set people free from guilt and denial, and contribute meaningfully to the journey of national reconciliation.

Naftal Ahishakiye, the Secretary General of Ibuka, raised concerns about the role of faith-based organizations in addressing key the post-Genocide against the Tutsi. He particularly questions the relevance and effectiveness of some religious teachings, especially when bodies continue to be discovered near churches.

"We criticize how these churches have built their models that don't always reflect the local reality and often rely on irrelevant teachings from the past, yet we need them in this journey," said Ahishakiye.

"A Genocide survivor is killed and they rarely talk about it, as if it didn't happen. We believe if they can take precautions before, talk to suspects individually, and raise concerns in churches, it can yield good results. They should know that fighting Genocide denial is not only the government's responsibility. Their contribution is needed," he added.