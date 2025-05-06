Africa: All of Africa Today - May 6, 2025

Rwanda in Talks with U.S. to Accept Deported Migrants

Rwanda was in the early stages of discussions with the Trump administration to accept migrants deported from the United States, according to the country's Foreign Affairs Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe. His remarks followed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that Washington was "actively searching" for countries willing to take "some of the most despicable human beings". Nduhungirehe said the talks were "not new" as Rwanda had previously agreed to accept migrants deported by the UK, though the UK abandoned the plan after legal challenges and a change in government. Nduhungirehe said that the talks with the US were continuing, and it was too early to predict their outcome. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has prioritized deporting undocumented migrants.

Postmortem Confirms Kenyan MP Were Died from Five Gunshots

A postmortem revealed that Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were was shot five times at close range, with bullets piercing his chest and arm, fatally damaging vital organs, including his heart. Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, who conducted the autopsy at Lee Funeral Home, confirmed that the MP died from excessive bleeding after the bullets tore through major organs. Were was gunned down on April 30 along Valley Road near City Mortuary in Nairobi in what authorities are treating as a targeted assassination. Four suspects, including a police officer, were arrested and detained for 30 days to allow further investigations. Some of those arrested are believed to be members of an organized criminal gang known as Mjahidin, which has been linked to violent robberies in Nairobi's Eastlands area. President William Ruto vowed justice, condemning the violence and promising to pursue all involved.

Tanzanian Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu to Begin Hunger Strike

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, chairman of the CHADEMA party, announced plans to commence a hunger strike while detained at Ukonga Prison, protesting what he described as unjust legal proceedings in his sedition and treason case. Lissu, a prominent lawyer and former presidential candidate, was arrested in April 2025 following a rally advocating electoral reforms and subsequently charged with treason, a capital offense in Tanzania. His legal team, led by Advocate Peter Kibatala, said that Lissu would initiate the hunger strike if not presented in court by Monday, May 6, 2025. The case has drawn significant attention amid concerns over political repression ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Uganda Election Tensions Rise Amid Opposition Crackdown

Uganda is set to hold a general election in January, with President Yoweri Museveni looking to extend his 40-year rule. The political climate is becoming increasingly tense as the presidential election approaches. The main opposition party, National Unity Platform, NUP, has condemned the brutal crackdown on activists, saying 2,000 kidnappings have occurred since last year's elections, a claim the authorities denied, accusing the opposition of staging the abductions. President Yoweri Museveni has been in power since 1986, and faces growing criticism over repression, including the detention of opposition figures like Kizza Besigye on treason charges. The last election in 2021 was marred by widespread reports of irregularities and severe violence from the security forces, which Museveni blamed on "indiscipline" and "laziness".

Cape Town Housing Relocation Faces 18-Month Delay

The relocation of about 1,200 households from the rail reserve along the Central Line in Langa, Cape Town, was delayed for over 18 months. The residents, who built homes during the COVID-19 lockdowns, were supposed to be moved to land along Jakes Gerwel Drive, which the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) acquired through the Housing Development Agency. However, PRASA missed multiple deadlines to submit required documents for rezoning the land from agricultural to residential, stalling the process. Residents have reported poor living conditions and a lack of communication from authorities.