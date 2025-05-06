Zimbabwe: Mutare Starts Fumigating Potential Breeding Areas Amid Bedbug Outbreak

The City of Mutare has started fumigating possible bedbug breeding areas and has launched awareness campaigns amid an outbreak in Harare's Mbare suburb.

A bedbug outbreak was confirmed in Mbare housing units in April. Harare City Council and the government are targeting to fumigate over 5000 units in the high-density suburb.

According to Harare City Council officials, initial investigations revealed the bedbug outbreak had been caused by second-hand clothes sold in Mbare markets.

"City of Mutare is currently conducting routine spraying of potential bedbug breeding areas in and around the City.

"Due to the confirmed outbreak of bedbugs in the country, we have also scaled up awareness campaigns to educate our residents on how to protect themselves in the event of an outbreak. All potential areas where bedbugs can breed and spread are being targeted for fumigation," reads the statement.

Mutare City further dismissed social media claims that there are bedbugs in the Bako flea market.

"The fumigation being carried out is a preventive measure to ensure that our residents are safe from a potential outbreak.

"Residents will be kept updated on the situation as we continue with our investigations and awareness efforts."

Guidelines have been issued for residents to prevent a bed bug outbreak.