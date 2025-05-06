Zimbabwe: Ndebele King Bulelani Responds to Minister Garwe's Uncivil Letter - Urges Respect and Dialogue

Ndebele King Bulelani Khumalo has responded in a dignified manner to Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe's rude letter that disparaged his office and described him as a 'charlatan.'

Garwe had been angered by King Bulelani's visit to Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart last week.

King Bulelani is a descendant of King Mzilikazi, who founded uMthwakazi, a name used to refer to the Ndebele nation, having fled north from Zulu King Shaka to present-day Bulawayo during the uMfecane era.

Garwe's dismissive letter not only generated interest amongst Zimbabweans, it angered a large section of the Ndebele-speaking community who have recognised King Bulelani's reign since his coronation in 2018.

"His Majesty King Bulelani Lobengula kaMzilikazi holds a deeply rooted ancestral and cultural position within the hearts of the uMthwakazi people, as a direct descendant of King Lobengula, and ultimately of King Mzilikazi, the founder of the Ndebele nation," read a statement from King Bulelani.

"His role is not political but restorative, cultural, and symbolic--aimed at uniting Mthwakazi descendants across Southern Africa and the diaspora through heritage, identity, and community development.

"His Majesty's visit to Bulawayo was in no way a political event or an act of defiance. It was a private and dignified cultural pilgrimage to the historical heartland of the Ndebele people--a journey marked by mutual respect, peaceful engagement, and cultural significance."

King Bulelani's presence at Town House was at the behest of Coltart, who had invited him for a meeting wherein they discussed the honouring of certain culturally important days and historically significant sites around Bulawayo.

Garwe responded after images of Coltart and the King were sent on X.

He went on to express shock, disgust, claimed the Ndebele throne was defunct, described King Bulelani as self-styled and urged Bulawayo not to recognise him.

Added King Bulelani in response: "We respectfully urge public officials to exercise caution, decorum, and cultural sensitivity when speaking on matters of heritage and traditional leadership.

"Dismissive language or threats of arrest directed at a traditional and cultural figure--whose mission is reconciliation, unity, and empowerment--do not reflect the spirit of Ubuntu or the values enshrined in Pan-Africanism."