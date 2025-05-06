Namibia: Boy Dies of Suspected Snake Bite in Kavango West Region

The Namibian Police in the Kavango West region reported two deaths over the long weekend.

In a Monday crime report, police said a boy (13), identified as Lirunga Simon, died of a suspected snake bite around 04h00 on Saturday.

Simon reportedly went out hunting for birds on Friday afternoon and came home limping around 18h00, saying he had been bitten on his right foot by a black mamba.

He died at home the next morning while waiting for an ambulance.

In a separate incident, a man (27) died on Friday after being run over while crossing the road near Mbeyo village in the Ncamagoro constituency.

The accident occurred around 20h50 and the deceased has been identified as Ndara Muhako Joseph.

His next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

The police also reported that a woman (39) is in critical condition after allegedly being attacked with a panga by her brother at Mupini village in the Bunya constituency on Friday.

It is alleged that the suspect, the woman's brother (42), caused serious injuries to her head and arm.

The woman was admitted to the Rundu State Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect has been arrested, and police investigations continue.