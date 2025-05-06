South Africa: Horror of 1966 Free State Murders Rendered in Remarkable Forensic Detail

4 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

True-crime series Niggies tells the story of the rape and murder of two 12-year-olds in 1966 Free State. It's excellent, if harrowing, viewing.

The nine-part true-crime series Niggies (Cousins) is a gripping South African stand-out addition to this popular genre.

The disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith was the real-time backdrop for the release on 25 March on DStv Streaming (scheduled for later on Showmax) of Niggies, set in the northern Free State goldfields in 1966.

The media frenzy, the fear that rippled through the community and the hunting down of suspects in Free State's Odendaalsrus is redolent of events in the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, when Joshlin vanished.

Two cousins, Issie Fourie and Petro Nel, both 12, disappeared after leaving to swim at the municipal pool. Later, after a massive search by police and residents, the girls were found in an abandoned building, bound, each with a shot to the back of the head. Police confirmed both girls had been violently raped.

The horror

Though 58 years separate the Smith and Fourie-Nel cases, they captured national attention because of the horror of these stories.

The National Party, with HF Verwoerd as its leader, won a comprehensive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.