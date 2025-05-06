Somalia: Southwest Leade Rallies Frontline Troops Ahead of Expanded Anti-Al-Shabaab Offensive

Southwest State President Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen visited frontline troops in the embattled Bay region on Sunday, as regional and federal forces intensify military operations against the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

The visit, which took place in a secure area near active combat zones, was aimed at assessing the readiness of forces ahead of a major escalation in joint offensives targeting militant strongholds in southern Somalia. It also served as a morale-boosting mission, with the president praising troops for their resilience and reaffirming his administration's full support for ongoing stabilization efforts.

"There is no retreat, and you have the full support of the government and the people," declared President Laftagareen while addressing soldiers on the frontlines. "We will soon defeat the Khawarij."

The term Khawarij is frequently used by Somali officials to describe extremist elements who oppose the legitimate government and terrorize communities with rigid and violent ideology.

President Laftagareen's visit comes at a pivotal moment in Somalia's war against Al-Shabaab. The Bay and Bakool regions, long considered strategic zones due to their geographic positioning and the group's entrenchment in rural areas, are currently witnessing one of the largest coordinated military offensives in recent years.

The campaign is being spearheaded by the Somali National Army (SNA), in close coordination with the Southwest Dervish forces -- a regional paramilitary unit under the command of the Southwest administration. The joint forces are aiming to clear key strongholds and dismantle operational cells that continue to threaten regional security and undermine government authority.

According to regional officials, the offensive has already yielded significant results. In late April, a successful operation near the Barujed area outside Deynunay led to the elimination of approximately 20 Al-Shabaab fighters, including senior commanders of both Somali and foreign origin. This strike dealt a notable blow to the group's leadership network in the region.

The intensification of operations in Southwest State reflects a broader federal initiative to dislodge Al-Shabaab from the southern heartlands and reestablish civilian governance. Since late 2023, the federal government under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has prioritized an aggressive military and political campaign to erode the group's rural power base.

Efforts have been bolstered by closer collaboration with regional administrations like Southwest, Hirshabelle, and Jubaland -- all of which are contributing troops and logistical support to the national counterinsurgency strategy. These partnerships have enabled more synchronized operations, better intelligence sharing, and faster response capabilities in contested areas.

While airstrikes and ground offensives have played a central role in weakening Al-Shabaab's grip, Somali leaders have stressed that long-term success will depend on a robust post-conflict framework, including governance reform, service delivery, and community reconciliation.

Despite recent gains, the road ahead remains challenging. Al-Shabaab continues to exploit difficult terrain, clan grievances, and limited state presence in remote areas to sustain its insurgency. The group's use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), targeted assassinations, and propaganda campaigns remains a constant threat to progress.

Nevertheless, President Laftagareen's visit is being seen as a strong political signal of resolve -- not only to the militants but also to civilians in liberated and contested areas who are looking for security, governance, and hope.

Security analysts say such high-profile engagements with frontline troops are critical in maintaining morale, reinforcing unity of command, and demonstrating leadership accountability.