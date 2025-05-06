Somalia's New Defence Minister Meets U.S. Ambassador to Boost Security Cooperation

On his very first day in office, Somalia's newly appointed Defence Minister, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, held a meeting with Richard H. Riley, the US Ambassador to Somalia, in Mogadishu on Monday.

The two leaders discussed the long-standing security partnership between Somalia and the United States, emphasizing the importance of strengthening their cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, Minister Fiqi thanked Ambassador Riley and the United States for their continued support in Somalia's battle against terrorist groups, especially ISIS and Al-Shabaab.

The Defence Minister recognized the vital role the US has played in helping Somalia's security forces through a variety of means, including military training, logistical assistance, and aerial support.

The Defence Minister also stressed his commitment to deepening Somalia's collaboration with international security partners, particularly the United States.

He emphasized that strengthening these alliances is crucial for improving Somalia's national security and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The United States is one of Somalia's key allies and continues to offer extensive support to the Somali Army.

This partnership has been vital in Somalia's efforts to regain control of territories held by terrorist groups and to improve the capacity of its military forces.

In the meeting, both leaders expressed a shared commitment to tackling the threats posed by extremist groups and ensuring the stability and security of Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.