Somalia's Prime Minister Calls for Increased Investment in Agriculture to Boost Domestic Production and Achieve Food Security

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, emphasized the government's strong commitment to fostering domestic production as a crucial strategy for the country's economic growth and the attainment of food self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Conference on Food and Agriculture Investment, Mr. Barre addressed key challenges facing Somalia's agricultural sector, underscoring the need for significant investment in local food production.

The conference, which brought together stakeholders from various sectors, highlighted obstacles that hinder the growth of domestic agriculture and food security.

Prime Minister Barre called on Somali entrepreneurs, farmers, and investors to prioritize local agriculture by investing in the sector. He explained that increasing local agricultural output could significantly reduce the country's dependence on imported goods, which could be produced within Somalia.

By focusing on boosting local agricultural capacities, he believes the country can achieve greater economic independence and better ensure its food security.

The Prime Minister also expressed his support for innovative ideas and solutions presented by young Somali entrepreneurs at the event.

He commended the youth for their creativity and encouraged them to pursue further education and training in agricultural sciences.

PM Barre stressed the importance of equipping the younger generation with the skills and knowledge required to advance Somalia's agricultural sector and transform it into a competitive and sustainable industry.

This conference marks a significant step in Somalia's efforts to tackle food insecurity and strengthen its agricultural foundation. With a focus on domestic production, the government aims to create a sustainable agricultural system that can provide both food and economic stability to the nation.

Mr. Barre's remarks align with broader efforts to build a more self-reliant Somalia, ensuring that the country can meet its food needs without relying heavily on international imports.

The National Conference on Food and Agriculture Investment also served as a platform for dialogue between government officials, agricultural experts, local businesses, and international partners.

It is hoped that such initiatives will foster collaborative efforts to tackle the pressing issues facing Somalia's agricultural development, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to technology, and the impact of climate change.

As part of the government's broader plan, Somali authorities are expected to implement new policies aimed at improving agricultural productivity, supporting farmers, and enhancing food distribution networks across the country.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the government's dedication to transforming the agricultural sector into a cornerstone of Somalia's economic growth, with a vision for a prosperous, self-sufficient nation.