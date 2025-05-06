Somalia: Somali Police Deputy Commander Attends EAPCCO Conference in Addis Ababa to Strengthen Security Cooperation

A delegation led by the Deputy Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed (Kaniif), along with the Head of Interpol's Police Directorate, Major General Mohamed Abdulle Dhore, participated in the East African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) conference, which concluded on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The conference's main objective was to enhance security cooperation among the EAPCCO member states and to bolster collective efforts in the fight against terrorism.

In addition, the conference addressed the growing threat of organized crime syndicates, particularly those involved in illegal money laundering activities, and emphasized the importance of increasing efforts to combat these crimes in 2025.

During the final sessions of the conference, Major General Kaniif held private discussions with police chiefs from various EAPCCO member countries. These discussions focused on ways to strengthen collaboration in tackling terrorism and transnational crimes.

The meetings concluded with a shared commitment to work together more closely to improve security across the region.

The conference underscored the vital role of regional cooperation in enhancing law enforcement capabilities and addressing common security challenges faced by East African countries.