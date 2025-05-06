Sudan: MFA - ICJ's Decision Is Not a Ruling Acquitting UAE of the Charge of Complicity in the Genocide Crime

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) affirmed that the decision of the International Court of Justice, issued on Monday, dismissing the lawsuit filed by the Sudanese government against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regarding its complicity in the crime of genocide, is a procedural decision and does not in any way constitute a denial of the violations committed, nor does it constitute a ruling acquitting the UAE of the charge of complicity in the crime of genocide.

The legal battle against the aggressors against Sudan is not yet over, and the Sudanese government will continue to knock on all doors and exhaust all means available under international law to protect its people and its state.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) provides an unofficial translation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Government of Sudan's respect for yesterday's decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to dismiss the lawsuit filed against the United Arab Emirates for its involvement in the crime of genocide committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, under UAE sponsorship, in Darfur, due to the court's lack of jurisdiction.

The court based its decision of incompetence to issue the provisional measures requested by Sudan under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide on the UAE's reservation to Article 9 of the Convention, which makes the consent of the reserving state a condition for the ICJ's jurisdiction.

The court decided to strike the lawsuit from its public record by a majority of 9 votes to 7.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies that the dismissal of the lawsuit on this procedural ground cannot be legally construed as a denial of violations and does not constitute a ruling acquitting the UAE of involvement in the crime of genocide.

Jurisdiction under public international law is a purely preliminary and procedural stage, unrelated to assessing facts or determining international responsibility. Therefore, the court did not consider the strong evidence presented by Sudan's legal team.

While the Ministry recognizes the nature of international justice and the limitations of its work, it expresses its satisfaction that the filing of the case with the International Court of Justice and the clear evidence presented by Sudan before the court have contributed to exposing the UAE's role in the war in Sudan and have clearly demonstrated that the continued supply of advanced weapons to the militia is the most significant reason for the prolongation of the war and the crimes of genocide committed by the terrorist militia in various parts of the country.

The Ministry has closely followed the legal discussions the case has sparked regarding the need for international institutions to play their role in protecting victims of genocide.

In this regard, the ministry notes the letter addressed to the court by a number of former judges in internationally recognized genocide tribunals and distinguished experts in this field, which aligns with Sudan's vision.

The Ministry also welcomes the growing international community awareness of the extent of the UAE's involvement in the atrocities committed by the Janjaweed militia, as evidenced by investigative reports by international media, reports by international organizations, and discussions in legislative councils in major Western countries.

MFA commends the expanding circle of solidarity with Sudan as it confronts this war against its people, its state, and its essential infrastructure, orchestrated by the UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the legal battle with the aggressors against Sudan is not yet over. The Government of Sudan will knock on all doors and use all options and means available under international law to protect its people, its state, and its national institutions.

The repeated, clear, and documented UAE attacks on Sudan, through arming, supporting, and colluding with the terrorist militia, must be deterred, and justice will be served for the proud Sudanese people sooner rather than later.