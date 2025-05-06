Gabon's PM Resigns

6 May 2025
allAfrica.com

President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema paid tribute to Raymond Ndong Sima after the prime minister resigned, saying Ndong Sima was "essential" to the success of the country's transition.

Nguema said he was grateful "for the commitment, loyalty, and sense of state" that the former PM demonstrated, and congratulated him on the work accomplished and wished him success for the future.

According to the Constitution approved by the referendum in November 2024, government members need to step down after the inauguration of the president-elect.

