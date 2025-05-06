Nigeria: Anambra Residents Protest Electricity Bills Higher Than Minimum Wage

6 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka - Residents of Iyiowa Odekpe in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested against exorbitant electricity bills from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), claiming monthly charges now exceed the national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

The protesters, many holding placards, said most households receive bills ranging from ₦80,000 to ₦130,000--even those with prepaid meters. They described the charges as "inhuman and outrageous" and condemned the recent disconnection of power to the entire community by EEDC officials.

Some of the placards read: "N80,000 monthly electricity bill is unaffordable"

"Over 80% of those disconnected have prepaid meters"

"Stop the overbilling now!"

"There is a monthly cap from NERC"

Chairman of the Iyiowa Odekpe Landlords and Tenants Association, Chief Sunday Obinze, said residents are being exploited and intimidated. He questioned how civil servants could afford such bills, noting that charges used to range between ₦18,000 and ₦28,000 before the recent hike.

Obinze cited information from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which places the billing cap for their area at about ₦31,000--an amount the residents say they are willing to pay.

Dr. Okolie Chukwunonso, secretary of the association, added that efforts to dialogue with EEDC were ignored, and the company's response was to disconnect power across the community.

"It's unjustifiable to disconnect an entire area where over 80% use prepaid meters," he said.

The community is demanding fair billing, cancellation of inflated arrears, provision of prepaid meters to those without, and immediate restoration of electricity. They are also calling for urgent government and regulatory intervention.

