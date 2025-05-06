South Africa: Legal Battle Ahead - JP Smith Accuses SAPS of Malicious Intent in Office Raid

5 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Months after a raid at his City of Cape Town office, JP Smith claims the South African Police Service's 'actions have damaged my reputation and constrained my ability to work properly'. Now he's taking them to court, claiming the raids were based on false information in affidavits.

Months after a raid at his City of Cape Town office, JP Smith claims the South African Police Service's 'actions have damaged my reputation and constrained my ability to work properly'. Now he's taking them to court, claiming the raids were based on false information in affidavits.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith has said he is going to court over the January police raid at his council office in the CBD, which he says was based on unlawful search-and-seizure warrants.

Smith revealed this on Monday, 5 May in a statement.

In January, Smith and fellow councillor Xanthea Limberg's offices were raided by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in connection with "tender fraud in the construction sector within the City of Cape Town municipality".

Smith and Limberg maintain their innocence, with Smith claiming he'd been tipped off that "political actors" were working on a smear campaign against him. Limberg contended it was her proximity to Smith that made her a target for the raid.

On Monday, Smith said he initially filed papers on 17 April at the Western Cape High Court against SAPS and the magistrate over the raid at his office. He said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.