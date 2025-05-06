Kenya: Explosives Intercepted On Passenger Bus Along Kanyonyoo-Embu Highway

6 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A multi-agency security team on routine patrol along the Kanyonyoo-Embu Highway has intercepted a Meru-bound passenger bus from Mombasa, uncovering a cache of explosives concealed in a carton.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspicious package--a medium-sized white carton branded with LATO Milk logos--was discovered during a security check.

Inside, officers found ten water gel explosives labeled EXPLOGEL V6, a detonating cord, and two IDEAL electric detonators.

The bus was escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where the driver, Lawrance Kioko Mutuku, and the conductor, Said Rashid Amour, were detained for questioning.

"Acting on forensic leads, detectives from the Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) zeroed in on the key suspect, Brenda Imboyanga Makhulungu, arresting her in Mundutsu village, Kakamega County," DCI said in a statement.

Brenda, identified as the sender, had falsely declared the parcel as "Dawa ya Maji" (water treatment chemicals) at Tahmeed's Kakamega office. She orchestrated its shipment from Kakamega to Mombasa, where it was transferred to the Meru-bound bus via Kitui.

The investigation has since led to the arrest of two more suspects--David Tindi Andala and John Kariuki Kung'u--in Meru town.

All five suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. The explosives and the bus have been secured as exhibits.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.