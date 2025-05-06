Namibia: PDM Women's League Condemn Okahandja Killings

The Popular Democratic Movement Women's League (PDMWL) has joined the rest of Namibia to condemn the recent rape and murders of three minor girls at Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa region, saying it is unbearable, to say the least.

"It is with deep heartbreak and profound shock that the Popular Democratic Movement Women's League has received the devastating news of the tragic deaths of our beloved daughters, whose deaths is horrifying, painfuly and unbearable. Some of them were abducted, raped and murdered in the district of Okahandja, Otjozondjupa region in the Republic of Namibia," said Reinhilde Kudumo, the PDM Women's League national chairperson.

The women's league, made demands to oppose every judicial decisions that will be seen not to be in the best interest of the public. "For example that includes but not limited to the granting of bail to the suspect(s) involved in these heinous crimes when they are arrested. We are demanding justice for our beloved daughters: Ingrid Haylee Maasdorp (5), Rosalina Ndinelao Fabian (6) and Beyonce Khauxas (15)," Kudumo said. "We furthermore call for, temporary closure of the school where the two young girls were pupils, and were abducted from as part of efforts to ensure accountability and protection for our children and immediate closure of the bar where young Beyonce was reportedly abducted and later killed," she said.

"As mothers, we feel the sorrow that you, the families, are enduring. We are speechless, struggling to find the right words to comfort you. Only God can bring true comfort at such a time of overwhelming grief. Our heartfelt wish is that justice prevails and that the culprit(s) be brought to account without delay," she stated.

Kudumo said they urgently appeal to the Law enforcement agencies and all authorities at regional and national level to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves, and called upon all women across Namibia to unite in solidarity and rise against the brutal killings of innocent children in the country.

"Together, we must say enough is enough, justice for our three girls! May the souls of our beloved daughters rest in eternal peace and may our country never again witness such cruelty," Kudumo said.