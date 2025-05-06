Namibia: Six Die in Long Weekend Accidents ...Driver Charged With Drunk Driving

Walvis Bay — Seven people died as a result of vehicle accidents and suicide over the long weekend, while one person is reportedly missing in the Erongo region.

A driver has been charged with culpable homicide as well as drunk driving after being involved in an accident that killed five people on the Karibib-Okahandja road.

He is expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate's Court today facing these charges.

Police confirmed on Friday that the driver of a white Jetta, tested positive for alcohol.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon, about 50km from Karibib towards Okahandja, when the Jetta collided with a red Nissan Sunny. The Nissan caught fire after impact, killing all three occupants -- identified as Eddie van der Merwe, Linda van der Merwe, and Fritz Brand -- who were burnt beyond recognition.

According to the police, the Jetta, which had five occupants including two minors, overturned and landed on its roof. Two of its occupants, Naftalie Ricky Brukeni (38) and a six-month-old baby, died as a result of the crash. Brukeni died at the accident scene, while the baby passed away at the Karibib Clinic.

The other three passengers in the Jetta, including a four-year-old, were rushed to the Usakos State Hospital. The minor and the driver have since been discharged.

In a separate incident in the Uis area, a 15-year-old girl, Johnistar Kasupi, died at the scene after a Toyota Land Cruiser overturned on Farm Leewater on Saturday afternoon. Two boys, aged 13 and 14, were seriously injured and admitted to the Omaruru State Hospital. The driver is being investigated for reckless and negligent driving, as well as culpable homicide.

The next of kin for the deceased have been informed of their death and police investigations into all cases are continuing.

Meanwhile, an officer in the Namibian Navy, who was identified as Warrant Officer Elikana Handuba (45), was found dead in his room at the Walvis Bay Naval Base on Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest he shot himself with a pistol. His body was discovered by colleagues when he failed to report for duty.

His next of kin have also been informed of his death.

Missing woman found dead

Meanwhile, the frantic search for missing Walvis Bay resident Deidre Meyers ended tragically when her body was discovered near Namib Naukluft on Friday.

She was found by a man who had gone to pray on a mountain, about 10km along the Hifikepunye Pohamba Road. Meyer had been missing since 14 April.

According to the police, Meyer was found a few metres from the vehicle she had borrowed from her father shortly before she went missing.

"There are no signs of foul play, as only one set of footprints were found at the scene," said Senior Inspector Judith Shomongula on Saturday, shortly after the body was discovered.

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police have also reported that a 52-year-old police officer, George Hamanja Isaacks, went missing on Friday in Walvis Bay around 14h00.

"The officer was in town on official duties from Windhoek and has not been heard from since. His cellphone remains off. He was last seen wearing a khaki trouser, shirt, blue jean jacket and a grey-and-white cap," Shomongula said on Sunday.

Drowning

The police are also investigating a possible drowning in Swakopmund after a man was seen jumping into the sea from the jetty on Saturday evening.

Emergency services have since launched a search and rescue operation. The unknown man, described as fair in complexion, was wearing a red T-shirt, blue trousers and a grey cap. His black sunglasses were found at the scene.

Police have urged members of the public to assist in locating both Isaacks and the unidentified man. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective chief inspector Dino Skrywer at 0814223210, detective warrant officer Epson Gariseb at 0812031808, or their nearest police station.