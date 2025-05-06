Namibia: NNN Visits Former President Pohamba At Okanghudi

Okanghudi — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to former President Hifikepunye Pohamba at his homestead in Okanghudi, a village steeped in history and legacy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's visit was marked by warm interactions and moments of reflection on the sacrifices made by the country's founding leaders.

Upon her arrival, Nandi-Ndaitwah was welcomed and led to a notable landmark within the homestead a large tree known as Omwandi. According to Pohamba the symbolic stop at Omwandi highlighted the enduring importance of preserving Namibia's heritage and honouring those who fought for its freedom.

"This tree is not only a natural feature but also a powerful symbol of Namibia's liberation history. Omwandi holds deep historical significance as it served as our meeting point during the years of Namibia's liberation struggle," he explained. Under its shade, critical discussions about the country's fight for independence took place, shaping the course of the nation's future.

The visit also underscored the continued unity and mutual respect among the country's leadership, past and present, as Namibia prepares for its next chapter under President Nandi-Ndaitwah's administration.