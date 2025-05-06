Ethiopia, Iran Police Chiefs Sign Security, Intelligence Collaboration MOU

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) paving the way for security cooperation between their national police agencies.

According to the Ethiopian Federal Police, the agreement, signed in Addis Abeba, outlines joint efforts to combat cross-border crime, share intelligence, and boost capacity through training and experience exchange.

It marks a rare instance of formal collaboration between the two countries in the policing sector.

The MoU was signed today by top commanders from both sides: Ethiopia's police chief, Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael and his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan. The federal police said the MoU includes mechanisms for periodic monitoring to ensure concrete implementation.

In March this year, Commissioner General Demelash met with a delegation led by Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Mohammed, Chief Forensic Investigator of the Dubai Police from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The meeting took place at the Federal Police Headquarters in Addis Ababa and focused on strengthening cooperation in criminal investigations.

The discussions involved members of the UAE forensic investigation team and their Ethiopian counterparts, with both sides exchanging views on cross-border crime and investigative practices. Commissioner Demelash emphasized Ethiopia's active investigations into individuals accused of committing crimes in Dubai who had later fled to Ethiopia. He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to working with the UAE on extraditing suspects wanted in both countries to ensure they are brought to justice.

Talks also explored the potential formation of a joint criminal investigation task force and the launch of collaborative experience-sharing programs aimed at enhancing investigative capacity on both sides.