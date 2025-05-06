Africa: Joint Communiqué of the African Union Commission and IGAD On the Official Visit to the Republic of South Sudan

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) jointly reaffirm their unwavering support to the Government and people of the Republic of South Sudan in their ongoing pursuit of peace, national unity, democratic governance, and sustainable development.

From 5 to 6 May 2025, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission undertook an official visit to Juba, in close coordination with IGAD, to engage with South Sudanese authorities and key stakeholders on the evolving political and security situation and the status of the peace process.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment as South Sudan advances through its transitional period under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

While in Juba, the Chairperson held high-level consultations with H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other senior government officials.

Discussions focused on:

· Preserving the hard-won gains of the peace agreement;

· Fostering inclusive national dialogue and consensus;

· Supporting the timely, credible, and transparent implementation of the transitional roadmap;

· Strengthening governance institutions

In addition, the Chairperson engaged with regional and international partners, including the African diplomatic corps and TROIKA representatives, to enhance coordination and reinforce a unified approach to supporting South Sudan's transition.

The AUC and IGAD emphasize that peace, stability, and inclusive governance are indispensable foundations for South Sudan's sustainable development and regional integration. They further underline the need for mutual trust, national cohesion, respect for political and civic space, and continued commitment to dialogue and compromise.

The African Union and IGAD remain fully committed to working collaboratively with the Government and people of South Sudan as well as international and regional partners to safeguard peace, uphold the principles of the R-ARCSS, and support a future grounded in unity, resilience, and prosperity.

Issued by:

African Union Commission

Intergovernmental Authority on Development

6 May 2025 | Addis Ababa - Djibouti