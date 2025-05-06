Kenya: Old Boy Patrice Agunda Named Kenya Harlequin Head Coach

Nairobi — Old boy Patrice Agunda has been named the Kenya Harlequin head coach, replacing Paul Murunga.

Agunda takes over immediately ahead of the 2025 National 7s Circuit where the Ngong Road based club is the defending champions and 2025/2026 Kenya Cup season.

Speaking on his appointment, Quins hailed Agunda as a club stalwart and respected leader, bringing fresh energy, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of the team culture.

In the last four years, Agunda has worked in several roles on the Quins bench as a skills coach, 7s coach (part of 2024 National 7s Circuit championship winning team), assistant coach, and most recently as the Head Coach for the Kenya Harlequin Women's team where he led them to the semi finals in their first season.

In 2024 Agunda participated in a high level coaching exchange programme with the Japanese National Rugby Team.

Commenting on his appointment, Agunda, said:

"I'm honoured to take up this role. We have great potential, and I'm ready to build on our legacy," the former Kenya international remarked.

Before his coaching career, Agunda had a long and successful playing career in both Fifteens and Sevens.

Agunda, who was inducted into the Kenya Harlequin FC Roll of Honour in 2014, played for Kenya Harlequins for 15 seasons, 5 of those as captain.

He won three Kenya Cups (2008, 2010, 2012), three Rugby Super Series (2010, 2011, 2012), an Enterprise Cup (2009), and the National 7s Circuit (2012).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He represented Kenya in both Fifteens and Sevens at all representative levels; senior squads, U20s (Vice-Captain), U19s (Vice-Captain).

With the Kenya Simbas he won several Victoria Cups and Elgon Cups.

He was Vice-Captain of the Elgon Warriors (East Africa Regional Team) in the series against English Counties in 2021.

He played 5 seasons for Shujaa including in the World Rugby Sevens Series 2011 - 2015, reaching the semi-final of the 2013 Rugby 7s World Cup, 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He won several trophies with Shujaa including the Safari 7s, Africa Cup 7s, Amsterdam 7s, Abuja 7s.

Kenya Harlequin Chairman Victor Sudi said:

"Kenya Harlequin FC has a long tradition of developing high level, professional, rugby coaches for club and country. Four years ago we embarked on a focused strategy to conscientiously prepare our next generation coaches. We are delighted that Patrice takes over as our new Head Coach and wish him and his team the very best," said Sudi.