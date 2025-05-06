Somalia, U.S. Vow to Strengthen Security Cooperation After Mogadishu Talks

6 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, — Somalia's newly appointed Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, held a high-level meeting on Monday with U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley in Mogadishu, in a move aimed at reinforcing the longstanding security partnership between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the talks focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in counterterrorism, with particular emphasis on joint efforts against militant groups Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

Minister Fiqi thanked the ambassador for Washington's sustained support, particularly in the ongoing military operations in southern and central Somalia, where U.S. assistance includes training, logistical backing, and precision airstrikes targeting militant hideouts.

"The United States remains a vital partner in Somalia's security architecture," said Minister Fiqi. "We are committed to strengthening this collaboration as we intensify operations to liberate areas still under terrorist control."

Fiqi, a seasoned politician and former security official, was appointed Defence Minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre aimed at revitalising the government's response to persistent security threats. His appointment comes at a crucial time, as Somalia prepares to assume greater responsibility for its national security.

On his first day in office, Fiqi pledged to build stronger ties with Somalia's international security partners, including the U.S., Turkey, and the European Union.

The United States is one of Somalia's most influential allies, maintaining a security footprint through military trainers, special forces advisors, and drone capabilities. The U.S. has also played a key role in supporting Somalia's stabilisation efforts and institutional reform.

