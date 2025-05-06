Somalia: National Consensus Needed On Constitution and Elections - Somali Lawmaker

6 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A Somali lawmaker has raised concerns over recent constitutional changes and the ongoing electoral process, warning that any decision not supported by the broader Somali public lacks legitimacy and could be reversed.

"No single region or a couple of regions can make decisions for the Somali people as a whole. The amended constitution and the planned elections can be reconsidered," said MP Abdisalaan Dhabancad during an exclusive Interview with Shabelle TV.

His remarks come amid heightened debate over the federal government's recent push to finalize a permanent constitution and reform the electoral system, moves that some regional states and opposition figures argue have not gone through sufficient national consultation.

Dhabancad emphasized the importance of inclusivity and consensus in national decision-making, warning against political actions that could deepen divisions.

"Any process that does not reflect the will of the Somali people must be open to revision," he added, calling for renewed dialogue among all stakeholders.

The government has yet to respond formally to the MP's comments, though political analysts say his remarks reflect growing unease among some lawmakers over the pace and direction of constitutional and electoral reforms.

