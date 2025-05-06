Algeria: Somalia's Lower House Speaker Returns From Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference in Algiers

Mogadishu — The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), returned to Mogadishu on Monday following his participation in the Arab Parliament Speakers' Conference held in Algiers, the capital of Algeria.

The Speaker, accompanied by a high-level delegation of Somali lawmakers and parliamentary officials, was warmly received at Aden Adde International Airport by members of both chambers of the Federal Parliament and senior government officials.

During the multi-day conference, Speaker Madobe engaged in discussions focused on enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation among Arab nations, strengthening legislative roles in promoting regional peace and stability, and addressing pressing security and economic challenges affecting the Arab world.

In sideline meetings with fellow Arab parliamentary leaders, the Somali delegation emphasized Somalia's commitment to fostering regional collaboration and appealed for continued support in rebuilding democratic institutions and reinforcing legislative governance in the country.

Speaking to local media upon his return, Speaker Madobe described the conference as a "vital platform for Somalia to reaffirm its position within the Arab community and to strengthen its diplomatic and legislative ties with partner nations."

A formal report detailing Somalia's participation in the conference is expected to be presented to the Federal Parliament in the coming days.