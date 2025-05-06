Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Expresses Condolences Over the Death of Traditional Elder

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of Ugaas Cabdullaahi Ugaas Faarax, a prominent traditional leader who played a key role in fostering peace and nation-building in Somalia.

In a statement released on Monday, Prime Minister Barre extended his sympathies to the family, relatives, and the Somali community at large, describing the loss as a great sorrow. He highlighted Ugaas Cabdullaahi's lifelong commitment to peace, unity, and the rebuilding of Somalia after years of conflict.

"Ugaas Cabdullaahi Ugaas Faarax was a dedicated figure who played a pivotal role in promoting peace and cultural preservation. He will be remembered for his tireless efforts in peace-making and resolving community conflicts," said Prime Minister Barre.

The Prime Minister prayed for the deceased, asking Allah to grant him a place in Jannatul Firdows (paradise), and for the family and the Somali people to be given patience and strength during this difficult time.