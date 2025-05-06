Zimbabwe: Son Kills Father for Accusing Him of Theft

A Beatrice man has been arrested over the gruesome murder of his father during an altercation stemming from accusations of theft.

Takawira Providence Useni aged 25 is in police custody for murder and is awaiting court appearance.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"On May 3, 2025, police in Beatrice arrested Takawira Providence Useni (25) in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly fatally assaulted his father Hussin Useni (49) all over the body with a knobkerrie before stabbing the victim once in the chest with a knife," said Nyathi.

He said the incident followed an altercation in which the victim called the suspect a thief and ordered him to vacate his place.

In another case, the ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the body of Tawanda Zulu (35) was found lying on the ground with a deep cut on the back in Makomo Extension Area, Epworth, on May 3, 2025.