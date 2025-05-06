Zimbabwe: Reason Sibanda's Brace Gives Highlanders First Away Win of the Season Against Yadah

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was a happy Saturday afternoon after picking his first away win of the season with a 2-0 win over Yadah F.C at The Heart Stadium.

So determined was Highlanders that they managed to score in the fourth minute of the game, thanks to Reason Sibanda, who scored his fifth goal of the season.

Bosso created several more chances, which could have given them a healthy lead before break, but thier upfront was not clinical.

Coming back from the break, Sibanda completed his brace in the 66th minute and gave his side a cushioning goal, which was enough to seal the scoreline of the day.

Yadah created a few clear chances which could have seen them scoring a consolation but Highlanders goalkeeper Reward Muza did all he could to pick a clean sheet on the road.

Speaking after the match Kaindu expressed happiness.

"The only good thing is we managed to score two goals and also keep a clean sheet.

"The most important thing is I've managed to pick up a victory that was elusive for us, but I think this is a big win for us and we just hope that we remain focused.

"Slowly, we have been ascending on the log and I'm sure even today's victory has pushed us a bit further," he said.

Saturday's victory saw Bosso picking its first win against Yadah at The Heart Stadium following last season's 2-0 defeat.

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora were held to a goalless draw by Greenfuel, the same margin was at Nyamhunga between ZPC Kariba and CAPS United.

At Ascot, TelOne registered a 1-0 win over Bikita while FC Platinum played a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars.