Tanzania: Jailed Tanzanian Opposition Leader to Launch Hunger Strike

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, chairman of the CHADEMA party, announced plans to commence a hunger strike while detained at Ukonga Prison, protesting what he described as unjust legal proceedings in his sedition and treason case.

Lissu, a prominent lawyer and former presidential candidate, was arrested in April 2025 following a rally advocating electoral reforms and subsequently charged with treason, a capital offense in Tanzania. His legal team, led by Advocate Peter Kibatala, said that Lissu would initiate the hunger strike if not presented in court by Monday, May 6, 2025.

The case has drawn significant attention amid concerns over political repression ahead of the upcoming general elections.