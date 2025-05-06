Nigeria: Katsina Gov Distributes 20,000 Tonnes of Fertilizer to Farmers

Katsina — Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has flagged off the distribution of 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to farmers across the state for the 2025 wet farming season.

The governor, who launched the programme at Kusada Local Government Area of the state Monday, said farmers will purchase the fertilizer at the subsidized rate of N20,000 per bag.

He explained that the state government subsidized the "high-quality" fertilizer to the farmers to enable them to improve crop yields, increase their incomes and boost food production as well as food security.

Radda said his administration has procured and distributed 4,000 power tillers and 4,000 solar-powered water pumps to farmers across the state and inaugurated the Katsina Agricultural Mechanization Centre as part of revolving initiatives to enhance farming activities.

He reiterated that the mechanisation centre has been fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as tractors and combine harvesters, adding that it will improve efficiency and productivity of farmers in the state.

"These mechanized farming tools have greatly improved the efficiency and productivity of our farmers, enabling them to cultivate and irrigate their lands more effectively. I am confident that our farmers will continue to benefit from our support.

"The previous year's similar initiative had resulted in a significant increase in crop yields and a bumper harvest that improved food security and boosted farmers' incomes," Governor Radda added.

He urged farmers in the state to continue to adopt mechanized farming practices and to explore new technologies that can improve their productivity and efficiency.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Professor Ahmed Muhammed, said extension workers and stakeholders will monitor the distribution to ensure transparency, accountability and effective usage.

He said: "The wet season farming marks a crucial period in our farming calendar, and ensuring timely access to essential inputs like fertilizer is one of the most important steps we can take to empower our farmers."