Kenya: Mudavadi in Washington DC for High-Level Talks With U.S. Officials

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has arrived in Washington, D.C., for a series of high-level bilateral engagements with senior officials in the United States government.

According to Mudavadi's office, the visit -- which follows an official invitation by the US government -- marks the first major diplomatic engagement between Nairobi and Washington since the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Mudavadi is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday for discussions aimed at strengthening the Kenya-US partnership in key areas, including security cooperation, trade, and investment.

The two leaders are expected to explore ways to deepen collaboration in counterterrorism, regional stability, and economic growth.

A central focus of the visit will be advancing trade and investment opportunities.

Mudavadi is expected to advocate for the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a pivotal US trade program that grants duty-free access to American markets for select African countries. He will also seek to attract increased US investment in Kenya's economy.

While in Washington, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will also hold discussions with Brian Mast, Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, and engage with executives from the US International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC).

Additionally, Mudavadi will participate in a business roundtable with American investors, hosted at the US Chamber of Commerce.

The visit builds on the momentum of President William Ruto's historic State Visit to the United States in May 2024 -- the first by an African Head of State since 2008.