Namibia: Economic Growth Accelerates Amid an Uncertain Global Environment

Economic Activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to pick up from 3.3% in 2024 to 3.5% in 2025 and further accelerate to 4.3% in 2026-27.

This growth, according to the 31st edition of Africa's Pulse: Improving Governance and Delivering for People in Africa, is mainly due to increased household consumption and investment as inflation cools down and aligns with targets, alongside positive global and domestic financial conditions.

The report projects that government consumption contribution will remain modest as the public sector continues to balance revenues and expenditure while managing painful trade-offs between servicing the debt burden and investing in social and physical infrastructure

Furthermore, the services sector is expected to remain strong in 2025-27, primarily driven by recoveries in information and communications technology, finance sector, and tourism. Meanwhile, agriculture is expected to pick up from its lows in 2023-24, thanks to improved climate conditions, infrastructure, and technology.

However, despite the positive outlook of growth acceleration in the region during 2025-27, the report cautions that risks to the outlook remain tilted to the downside. These risks include heightened policy uncertainty, which may lead to changes in the world trade order; ongoing regional and national geopolitical shifts that may affect commodity prices and disrupt international relations; reduced foreign budgets worldwide; and challenges posed by extreme weather events.

Real income per capita in 2025 is projected to be around 2%, below its recent peak in 2015. While per capita growth is expected to accelerate in 2025-27 to an annual average rate of 1.8%, contributing to a modest decline in the poverty rate, from a projected peak of 43.9% in 2025 to 43.2% in 2027.

Factors such as limited investments in income-generating sectors for the poor, lingering effects of past inflation, and the probable reduction of donor aid budgets worldwide pose a challenge for poverty reduction.