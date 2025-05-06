Nigeria: 'We've Lawful Right to Detain VDM' - EFCC Reveals Reasons for Activist's Arrest

"It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, such attacks did not inform his arrest."

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) finally disclosed the reason behind the arrest of activist Martin 'VeryDarkMan (VDM)' Otse five days after being detained.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VDM's legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed that operatives of the anti-graft agency arrested him at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch in Abuja on Friday.

His arrest and continued detention sparked outrage on social media, with several celebrities, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and singers Davido, Rudeboy, Mr P, and others, expressing outrage.

They demanded immediate release of VDM.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday and sent to this newspaper, the EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed that VDM was arrested over alleged financial crimes.

The statement partly read: " The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Innocent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him.

"He refused to show up despite several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication. The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which the Commission cannot ignore."

Lawful

Additionally, the Commission noted that it has the legal authority to detain VDM, just like any other suspect under investigation by the anti-graft agency.

While acknowledging the public outcry over the activist's arrest, the EFCC stated, "It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, such attacks did not inform his arrest.

"The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and will be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions."

The anti-graft agency appreciated the keen interest Nigerians continue to show in its operations.

The Commission noted that the passion, enthusiasm, and overwhelming public reactions to its activities are acknowledged and welcomed.

However, EFCC stated that ongoing insinuations regarding its motives in discharging duties are unwarranted and should cease.

"The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed."

Background

This newspaper reported that some youths took to the streets of Abuja in the early hours of Monday to protest VDM's arrest.

The demonstrators, carrying placards with various inscriptions, gathered outside the GTBank headquarters in Abuja.

Observation no be cr¡m£ : Unbelievable large numbers of Abuje citizens came out to protest for the release of Verydarkman at the front of GTBANK branch at Area3 Abuja ,where VDM was arrested pic.twitter.com/07e0x4GrND-- Observation no be cr¡m£ (@fcspokesman) May 5, 2025

A group of protesters also gathered at a junction near the EFCC headquarters in Jabi.

They described VDM's arrest and detention as unlawful and demanded his immediate release.

Free Verydarkman protest ongoing at the GTBank branch in Abuja...VDM is a force man !! See energy!! 🪧 💪 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ndhpHnVeR1-- Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 5, 2025

This marked VDM's first arrest in 2025 but not his first since rising to fame.

This newspaper reported that he was arrested four times in 2024 alone.

In May 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja remanded him in custody for allegedly cyberbullying actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.