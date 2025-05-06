Namibia: 25 Cases of African Horse Sickness Confirmed in Several Regions

The Directorate of Veterinary Services recently announced an outbreak of African Horse Sickness, with a total of 25 confirmed cases across the Otjinene, Windhoek, Okahandja, Omaruru, Gobabis, and Mariental state veterinary districts.

African Horse Sickness is described as a noncontagious viral disease transmitted by midges that affects horses and other equids, which includes horses, asses, and zebras.

In a public notice issued last week, acting Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Johannes Shoopala said that authorities have implemented immediate control measures under the Animal Health Act to prevent the spread.

The measures include requiring veterinary permits and full vaccination for animal movement in or out of affected areas, advising owners to vaccinate their animals, quarantining affected locations, recommending stabling at night and using insect repellants, discouraging horse racing and endurance events, prohibiting imports from infected countries, and reminding the public of existing movement permit requirements.

Furthermore, Shoopala said owners of horses are advised that with the currently available Onderstepoort Biological Products polyvalent vaccine, the recommended time for vaccination in Namibia is between 01 June to 31 October.

The common signs of the disease include sudden death, coughing, froth from the nose, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, and mortality may reach 70%.