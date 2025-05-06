Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Sister-in-Law Caught Livestreaming Court Proceedings Barred From Three Hearings

Trial judge James Omotosho ordered Mrs Kanu to stay away from the next three court sessions after she admitted livestreaming the proceedings and apologised for the act.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, barred Favour Kanu, a sister-in-law to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from attending his trial after she was caught livestreaming the proceedings on Facebook.

Mr Kanu, a separatist agitating for the secession of Nigeria's five south-eastern states and parts of some neighbouring states as a sovereign Biafra nation, is being prosecuted by the Nigerian government for terrorism and treasonable felony.

Mrs Kanu is the wife of Fineboy Kanu, the younger brother to Mr Kanu.

Trial judge James Omotosho ordered Mrs Kanu to stay away from the next three court sessions after she admitted livestreaming the proceedings and apologised for the act.

The judge held that Mrs Kanu could have been charged with contempt of court.

Although Mr Kanu's lawyer, Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), also apologised on her behalf, the judge insisted that Mrs Kanu must not attend the next three hearings.

The judge expressed surprise that despite that Mrs Kanu's phone was confiscated on the last adjourned date when she was caught recording during proceedings, she still went ahead to post the video online.

The judge, who cautioned against any act that could cause delay in the trial, assured all parties in the case that justice would be served.

