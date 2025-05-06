Nigeria: Creepy Murder in Delta Hotels - Another Corpse Found

6 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Strange deaths have occurred in hotels and guest houses in recent times in Delta State.

Last week, the corpse of a girl was found in a guest house along Airport Road in Warri.

NDV learned that the girl came with a young man, who checked in as a guest. The man left after a while, pretending to be searching for some items outside.

"When those at the reception noticed that he had not returned after a long while, they got curious. They knocked on the room allotted to him since they knew the young girl was inside, but no answer," multiple sources in the hotel said.

They later had to force the door open, only to find the lifeless body of the girl on the bed with her mouth gagged.

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the ugly incident, adding that three persons had been arrested over the painful incident.

The incident has again heightened fears over the safety of sleeping in hotels in the state. A young boy who came back from Ghana was allegedly murdered in a hotel in Warri a few months ago.

Residents in the area got to know when the remains were disposed of and raised the alarm.

Suspected gangsters murdered a guest at a hotel in Owheologbo community, Isoko North Local Government Area, Mr. Sunday Ogofotha, recently.

NDV learned that those behind this growing act of homicide in the state target the phones of their victims.

They allegedly compel the victims to transfer all money in their bank accounts to a POS before eliminating them and disappearing with the phones.

Meanwhile, appeals have gone to the Delta State Police Command to devise ways to resolve this sinister act.

