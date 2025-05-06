South Africa: Minister to Mark One-Year Anniversary of George Building Collapse

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will today participate in the commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the George building collapse which claimed the lives of 34 people and seriously injured a further 28.

"The Minister will hold a private engagement with family members ahead of the event to brief them on progress being made towards the conclusion of reports under the domain of the department," said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure ahead of Tuesday's commemoration.

Last month an independent forensic investigation into the building collapse in the Western Cape revealed systemic failures at multiple levels.

The report cites widespread non-compliance with regulatory standards and mismanagement by both the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) and project personnel as key causes of the incident.

The findings, presented by Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, revealed a series of procedural and structural failures, including irregular project enrolment, inspection lapses, poor material quality, and violations of occupational health and safety (OHS) protocols.

Minister Macpherson is scheduled to speak at the George Town Hall at 1:45 pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was among those who visited the site of the tragedy last year.

At the time of his visit, the President assured the bereaved families that government will leave no stone unturned and will ensure accountability.

"It will take some time for all aspects of this disaster to be properly tied together... I can assure you that the seriousness in which this matter is being [dealt with] will lead to the truth coming out," the President said.