South Africa: G20 Conference Champions Financial Inclusion and Women's Economic Empowerment

Advancing women's economic empowerment through inclusive financial systems, will take centre stage this week, as the G20 Financial Inclusion and Women Empowerment Conference 2025 kicks off at the Sun City Resort, in North West Province.

Hosted by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), the event, taking place from 6 to 9 May 2025, brings together the 2nd Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG) and the Financial Inclusion Conference under South Africa's G20 Presidency.

Building on the outcomes of Brazil's 2024 Financial Inclusion and Women's Empowerment Conference, this year's gathering aims to influence future G20 policy through the introduction of a Guidelines Framework for Mainstreaming Women's Priorities, ensuring women's financial empowerment remains central to global institutional and economic reforms.

The initiative aligns with South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities, including the EWWG Priority 2: Promoting the Financial Inclusion of and for Women. It also supports global and continental development agendas, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the African Union Agenda 2063, and South Africa's own National Development Plan (NDP) 2030.

The event will bring together a dynamic mix of global thought leaders, including international policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and youth delegates.

As the Chair of the Empowerment of Women Working Group, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, has partnered with Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), to advance and strengthen financial inclusion and women's empowerment agenda, under South Africa's G20 Presidency.

"The two meetings will further discuss South Africa's position in reaffirming its commitment to advance the empowerment of women and gender equality, while also exchanging best practices to accelerate outcomes for women and girls' empowerment in all their diversities," the DWYPD said in a statement on Monday.

The key themes to be addressed during the meetings include:

· Policy perspective on the care economy - paid and unpaid care work and

· household responsibilities,

· Promotion of financial inclusion of and for women and

· Addressing gender-based violence and femicide.

South Africa's G20 Chairship comes as the global community marks a decade since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5 on women's empowerment and gender equality.

SDG5 aims to ensure women and girls enjoy equal rights, opportunities, and participate fully in all aspects of life, including political, economic, and social spheres. The goal also focuses on eliminating all forms of discrimination, violence, and harmful practices against women and girls.

"With only five years left to achieve the 2030 targets, the Working Group under South Africa will champion accelerating SDG 5 among G20 members," the department said.

Academic Track: Evidence based policy and practice

Co-Chairperson of the G20 Conference and Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development at TUT, Dr Patrick Ebewo, underscored the urgency of dismantling structural barriers that continue limit women's full participation into global economy.

"This conference offers a unique opportunity for policymakers, academics, and advocates to come together and develop practical strategies for reshaping financial ecosystems, advancing economic justice, and increasing entrepreneurial opportunities for women," Dr Ebewo said.

A key feature of this year's conference is its Academic Track, which is being led by TUT's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development.

The track is designed to bring together researchers, scholars, and thought leaders in a series of plenaries, policy dialogues, and research presentations, all aimed at driving evidence-based solutions for women's financial empowerment.

"The Academic Track will synthesise knowledge, shape global discourse, and catalyse transformative interventions across public and private sectors," Dr Ebewu explained.

The key objectives of the academic track include:

· Generate Evidence-Based Solutions: Develop innovative, research-driven strategies to support women's empowerment and financial inclusion.

· Integrate Policy Frameworks: Bridge academic insights with real-world policy formulation to create inclusive financial products and services.

· Foster Multidisciplinary Collaboration: Promote cross-sector partnerships among academia, government, industry, and civil society to address systemic inequalities.

· Incorporate Regional and Global Perspectives: Leverage diverse case studies and best practices, especially from developing economies, to craft scalable and adaptable solutions.

· Support G20 EWWG Objectives: Align academic outcomes with G20 goals to ensure measurable progress in women's empowerment globally.