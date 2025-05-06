South Africa to Participate in Copenhagen Climate Ministerial in Denmark

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, will this week represent South Africa at the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting in Denmark, a critical platform leading to COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The ministerial meeting, taking place on 7 and 8 May 2025, will gather around 40 leaders and ministers to discuss key issues.

The Minister's goal will be to advance South Africa's climate agenda with concrete outcomes on stronger global partnerships, clearer funding pathways, and renewed momentum to tackle climate change.

"South Africa aims to return with commitments that empower its people and protect its wildlife and marine resources, building a resilient, sustainable future for all," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

For South Africans, this Ministerial is about protecting livelihoods, strengthening resilience, and safeguarding the nation's natural heritage.

"Climate change brings droughts that jeopardise food security, floods that devastate communities, and rising temperatures that disrupt jobs in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

"It also threatens South Africa's iconic wildlife, from elephants and rhinos to delicate ecosystems, and impacts fish stocks in our oceans, which are vital for coastal communities and food security.

"Through active engagement, South Africa ensures its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) drive sustainable development, secure essential climate finance, and deliver a just transition to a low-carbon economy that benefits all citizens while preserving biodiversity," the department said.

South Africa's participation is vital to shaping global policies that deliver resources, technology, and support to its people and environment.

Discussions on science, the Global Stocktake, and more translate into cleaner air, safer water, healthier oceans, and new jobs in green sectors for South Africans.

The Minister's participation will ensure the nation's voice is heard in these critical decisions.

South Africa will advocate for ambitious climate commitments that foster job creation, poverty reduction, and biodiversity conservation, embedding community and environmental upliftment in its climate plans.

The Minister will also participate in sessions that focus on protecting workers in high-carbon industries while unlocking opportunities in renewable energy and green technologies.

"The Minister will champion increased funding for adaptation projects, such as water infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and marine conservation efforts, improving daily life and protecting ocean ecosystems.

"From coastal towns to rural farms and wildlife reserves, South Africa will promote solutions to enhance resilience against climate impacts for both people and nature," the department said.