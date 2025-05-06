South Africa: Inmate Death Leaves Portfolio Committee 'Concerned'

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services has expressed concern following the death of an inmate by unnatural causes at the Goodwood Correctional Centre in February.

The inmate, Quintin Fortuin, died following a clash with officials, which left one with serious injuries and led to an internal investigation into the matter.

Four officials have since been suspended whilst others alleged to have been involved are under consideration for disciplinary action.

Committee Chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng called on law enforcement to investigate the incident "thoroughly."

"This is extremely concerning as it comes across as excessive force or extreme measures are used in bringing inmates under control. We saw another incident recently at the Mangaung Correctional Centre. This is totally unacceptable.

"We call on the South African Police Service to thoroughly and speedily conduct its investigation into the inmate's death in Goodwood. We want to express our sincerest condolences to the families and friends in their time of sorrow," Ramolobeng said.

The committee is expected to call the Department of Correctional Services and the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services to brief them on the matter.

During a media briefing last week, Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, assured that the department will support the criminal investigation into Fortuin's death.

"We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and maintaining institutional accountability. I assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and any misconduct uncovered will be met with appropriate disciplinary action.

"Correctional Services remains committed to supporting the SAPS investigation. We commend the many dedicated officials who continue to serve with integrity, upholding the Constitution and the human rights of all individuals in our care," Thobakgale said at the time.