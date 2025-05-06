South Africa: Police Make Breakthrough in Missing Journalist Case

Police have made a breakthrough in the case of missing journalist, Aserie Ndlovu and his partner.

On Sunday, a cross-province operation involving Gauteng and Mpumalanga police led by the Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph MKhwanazi led to the questioning and subsequent arrests of four suspects.

The first suspect according to investigations, is said to have been the last in the company of the missing couple.

The second, third and fourth suspects were found with different vehicle parts believed to be that of the missing journalist.

One of those arrested is said to be a mechanic who builds and fixes cars in the KwaMhlanga area in Mpumalanga.

This as two of the Volkswagen Citi Golfs that were found in possession of the suspects have been seized.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has since changed the missing persons case of the couple to a kidnapping and car hijacking case.

Ndlovu, the founder of Capital Live FM was reported missing on18 February 2025 together with his partner Zodwa Mdhluli. Since then, law enforcement authorities have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the couple's disappearance.

According to the SAPS, additional charges such as house robbery and being in possession of stolen property are likely to be added.

One suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrates Court in Pretoria today, 6 May 2025.

Three others are expected to appear in the KwaMahlanga Magistrates Court later in the week.

A multidisciplinary team involving crime and counter intelligence, cyber-crime unit, organised crime detectives, serious and violent crimes detectives, SAPS Airwing as well as SAPS drone pilots are amongst the units involved in the case.

"The search is still on for the missing couple and for other suspects. This is a developing case," said the police in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has welcomed the arrest of the four suspects.

"While investigations are still underway, I want to commend the investigating team for the progress they have made thus far. We continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdhluli, said the Deputy Minister.

Morolong visited the Ndlovu family on Sunday, 04 May 2025, to offer his support and solidarity on behalf of government.

Prior to the meeting with the family, he received a briefing from the police on the progress of the investigation.

The Deputy Minister said that while the investigation is ongoing, the arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case.

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola has welcomed the arrests.